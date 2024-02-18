“Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity"

Royal expert lashes out at Meghan Markle: 'She's not a feminist'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex, saying she is "not a feminist".



Speaking to GBN America, the royal author said, “She’s not a feminist”, adding that Meghan is “clutching onto something that is not hers”.

Read More: Prince William arrives at 2024 BAFTA awards solo amid Princess Kate's recovery

“She claims to be one, but actually she married someone with loads of millions and is seeing her fortune that way.”

Angela continued, “Most of the money they’ve earned is by being thoroughly nasty about Harry’s Royal Family.

“She is not someone who has made herself.”

Angela made these remarks after Meghan Markle described herself as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity” in her profile on their newly built website.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother’s profile reads: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures.”

Also Read: Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness

“She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25.”