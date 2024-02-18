Prince William and the Duchy of Cornwall have announced the estate's first ever innovative housing project to help address homelessness

Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views after Prince William disclosed his new plans to tackle homelessness.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “CONFIRMED: Prince William will build 24 new homes with support services on Duchy of Cornwall land to help tackle homelessness in Newquay, as first reported in the Sunday Times.”

He further said, “The project is being delivered with the help of homelessness charity, St Petrocs.”

Reacting to it, Graham Smith tweeted, “The duchy isn’t his, it’s a dreadful landlord that is exempt from leasehold laws and the number of homes they’re building is a drop in the ocean of what’s needed.”

“Meanwhile we’ll continue to let him take £22m+ a year from the Duchy as private income,” the anti-monarchy chief went on to say.



