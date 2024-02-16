 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website ‘spiteful attack' on real Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently launched their new website Sussex.com

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website is "full of exaggeration and pomposity.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rebranded by launching Sussex.com, which displayed Meghan's coat of arms and discussed their kids' royal titles.

Royal experts have been dubbing the duo’s new website "very exploitative" accusing them of “cashing in” on their titles.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama

In a conversation with Angela Levin, GB News’ host Nana Akua said the rebrand was "full of exaggeration and pomposity,” adding that it is a "spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something.”

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Levin said, "I think their ploy, which has been going quietly perhaps undercover most of the time since they left the Royal Family, was to produce a different sort of modern, woke, trendy Royal Family wherever they are.”

"At the moment, it's in America. So that's where they're trying to do it,” she added. "And the absolute cheek take to take the coat of arms.”

“And it's just Meghan, it's not Harry. And then to put that at the top of their website,” Levin said.

