Meghan Markle has just been called out for being ‘too self-absorbed’ to make it in Hollywood

Meghan Markle's polished facade is ‘not welcome' in the US

Meghan Markle has come under heavy fire, following claims made by experts, in the wake of her Sussex.com rebranding.

PR expert Laura Perkes issued these sentiments about the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by Express she began by issuing a few words of advice and urged the royal to be ‘more relatable’ in her public advances so people don’t take her for being “too self-absorbed.”

She began by noting, “Many listeners found her Archetypes podcast too self-absorbed, so this is one of the biggest lessons she can learn from her new podcast deal.”

The expert also used Suits as an example and said, “One of the reasons why so many people loved her Suits character is because Rachel Zane was so relatable. Although Meghan played the character well, the reality was very different to what she portrayed on the show.”

All in all, “I think she needs to bring the softer side of Meghan out so that we get a glimpse of the real person, not the polished facade of a Duchess and Hollywood star.”

It is pertinent to mention that, “Most successful podcasts are successful because the hosts and presenters keep it real.”

“They peel back the mask and give us an insight into who they are as people, what their values and beliefs are and the topics they're passionate about. Listeners want to feel like other people are in the mud with them, going through the same challenges and navigating life the same as they are.”