Ed also provided relationship advice to son Travis Kelce and his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad reveals if son plans to visit Taylor Swift in Australia

Travis Kelce’s dad has weighed in with the information he has on his son traveling to Australia for Taylor Swift’s concert.

The football dad admitted to being clueless about the tight end’s plans for the pop star’s Eras Tour.

When asked about Travis’ upcoming travel plans, Ed told the Sydney Herald Square, “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen.”

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments,” he added

Giving subtle relationship advice to Travis and Taylor, Ed also said that they need to make things work amid their busy schedules, “They just need to find their way together.”

His inside scoop comes after an insider told Daily Mail that Taylor sent her private jet for Travis.

Reports of his flying caught more attention when her private jet took off once again on Tuesday for Honolulu while she stayed back.

Previously, Travis also dropped a major hint in an episode of his New Heights podcast that he will soon "venture to an island real soon."