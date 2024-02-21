Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer

Sarah Ferguson talks about cancer prevention week amid skin cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is marking cancer Prevention Action Week with a special message to her admirers.

The Duchess of York, turned to her Instagram this week to talk about her skin cancer diagnosis as she also touched upon King Charles cancer.

She posted on Instagram : "Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don't skip or put off your health checks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs."



The duchess said then: “His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone whenI say he is in my thoughts and prayers.” In a social media post this week, she said she was now focused on using her own encounter with the disease to help others. "I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups," she said.

Speaking about raising awareness around cancer, Fergie continued: "I'm determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience." In a post shared on Instagram, the duchess was pictured in a bright pink outfit shot by fashion photographer Christopher Horne last year. She told followers: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians my situation could have been so much worse.

“It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family…”

