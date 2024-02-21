 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer

Sarah Ferguson talks about cancer prevention week amid skin cancer diagnosis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Sarah Ferguson says days could make difference in cancer

Sarah Ferguson is marking cancer Prevention Action Week with a special message to her admirers.

The Duchess of York, turned to her Instagram this week to talk about her skin cancer diagnosis as she also touched upon King Charles cancer.

She posted on Instagram : "Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don't skip or put off your health checks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs."

The duchess said then: “His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone whenI say he is in my thoughts and prayers.” In a social media post this week, she said she was now focused on using her own encounter with the disease to help others. "I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups," she said.

Speaking about raising awareness around cancer, Fergie continued: "I'm determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience." In a post shared on Instagram, the duchess was pictured in a bright pink outfit shot by fashion photographer Christopher Horne last year. She told followers: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians my situation could have been so much worse.

“It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family…”

Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details
'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details
Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'
Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'
Matthew Perry's memoir sales skyrocket since his untimely demise
Matthew Perry's memoir sales skyrocket since his untimely demise
Taylor Swift gets heated reply from her private jet tracker
Taylor Swift gets heated reply from her private jet tracker
Brie Larson loves videogames: ‘It connected me to my sister'
Brie Larson loves videogames: ‘It connected me to my sister'
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner are OFFICIALLY divorced
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner are OFFICIALLY divorced
Palace wanted to 'get rid of' Prince Harry during UK visit to King Charles
Palace wanted to 'get rid of' Prince Harry during UK visit to King Charles
Kanye West dominates chatter this time in football arena
Kanye West dominates chatter this time in football arena
Travis Kelce's dad reveals if son plans to visit Taylor Swift in Australia
Travis Kelce's dad reveals if son plans to visit Taylor Swift in Australia
Justin Timberlake faces infidelity accusations AGAIN
Justin Timberlake faces infidelity accusations AGAIN
Khloé Kardashian on 2024 People's Choice Awards win: ‘Unworthy'
Khloé Kardashian on 2024 People's Choice Awards win: ‘Unworthy'