Tom Brady reacts to Gisele Bundchen dating Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady has reportedly rejected the notion that Gisele Bundchen starting dating Joaquim Valente in June 2023.

As fans will know, the fashion mogul has been reported to move on with her jiu jitsu instructor, whom she started seeing a year after she parted ways from the popular footballer.

Nonetheless, according to TMZ, multiple insiders close to the NFL player claimed that he believes that the pair started dating long before that time while she was still with Tom.

"They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," an insider revealed to the publication.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day People magazine disclosed that Gisele was hesitant to date the hunk initially after her divorce from Tom, which was finalized in October 2022.

Revealing their romance’s timeline, the insider stated, "They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first.”

“She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” they concluded.

Another source shared that the mother of two is finally “in a great space,” after “their friendship turned romantic” because “Joaquim is perfect for her,” after which they signed off.