Meghan Markle grabbing every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery?

Meghan Markle opened a new wing of London animal charity via video link recently

Meghan Markle taking every opportunity to muster attention as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received fresh allegations that she was taking every opportunity to muster attention for herself amid Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery.



Commenting on the Daily Express report that Meghan opened a new wing of London animal charity via video link, a royal fan said, “She is using this time while Catherine recovers to get herself into the spotlight.

“And here we go again. Meghan Markle taking every opportunity to muster attention for herself. While the Princess of Wales recovers what have we seen? MM the center of attention every chance she gets.”

Another fan said, “The only thing Meghan cares about is MONEY and fame!”

“Just another PR stunt. She wasn't even there. You can't open something over a TV. She doesn't care less about dogs. All she cares about is media attention,” the third commented.

Earlier, Meghan said in a statement following the event, “The Wing, named in honor of Oli Juste, will provide greater care for dogs in need, and was dedicated in memory of the renowned dog trainer and animal behaviorist by his friend Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”