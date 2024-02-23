Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'

Prince Harry's attempts to reconcile with the Firm are being blocked by Prince William

Prince Harry's attempts to reconcile with the Firm are being blocked by Prince William

Prince Harry is ready to be the “peacemaker” as King Charles battles cancer, but Prince William “won’t fall for it.”

Prince Harry is believed to have offered to return to royal duties part-time as King Charles receives treatment, but the Prince of Wales has blocked his return. Royal expert Tom Quinn claims that even if the King wanted to let Harry return, he wouldn't after William convinced him against it.

He explained: "Harry likes to see himself as good in a crisis, as a peacemaker – the whole Meghan and Harry project has been to some extent built on the idea that Meghan and Harry can soothe the world's troubles.”

He continued: "It might be wild egotistical self-aggrandisement but Meghan has encouraged Harry to think he can change the world for the better so he is now convinced that he can be big enough and mature enough to heal the rifts with his family. But this will only last until the over-sensitive Harry feels he is once again being treated as the spare."

Tom also revealed that a friend of William’s told him: "Having enjoyed huge publicity for creating family rifts he [Harry] now wants to enjoy huge publicity for being the family peacemaker. But it just won't wash. No one is going to fall for it."