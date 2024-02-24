 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'

Justin Timberlake just appreciated his family life and expressed love for them on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show.

The Selfish hit-maker made some sweet comments about his wife Jessica Biel and two sons named Silas and Phineas, in a candid moment on the show which aired on Friday.

“I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” Timberlake said cracking a joke and continued, “But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife and I'm just happy. Is that controversial these days?”

“I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful,” Timberlake stated.

Expressing how grateful he is for his life, the SexyBack singer said, “... And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, ‘wow this is really cool’ and just be thankful for it.”

During Timberlake’s conversation he also discussed his forthcoming album titled, Everything I Thought It Was and explained that the inspiration for the album’s name came to his mind after he reflected on his life and practiced gratitude for it.

