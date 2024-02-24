 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Melanie Walker

Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed

Blake Lively opens up about a vow she and Ryan Reynolds adhere to in marriage

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

After over a decade of successful marriage, Blake Lively unveils the rule she and Ryan Reynolds followed throughout their relationship: No work at the same time.

Spilling the beans about the vow on Further Ado show, the Green Lantern actress said, "When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time. So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

The vow, the star shared, has its demerits. "That takes working really hard when we're not," the 36-year-old described. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that, it takes balance."

However, doubling down on the rule, Blake explained the importance of it, especially when she was working on Gossip Girl.

"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping… Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

Since 2012, Ryan and Blake have been married. The pair shares four children.

