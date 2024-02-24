Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong

Emily Ratajkowski claps back to trolls after 'bimbo' tag

Trolls were after Emily Ratajkowski as they called her "bimbo." But she is clapping back with a TikTok video.



Taking to social media, the model expressed her inner feelings by tapping into the viral trend kicked off by Chris Colfer from Glee.

In the lip-synced clip, the 32-year-old sang the Rose's Turn track, "All that work and what did it get me?"

She captioned the video, "Writing a best-selling, critically acclaimed book of essays only for people to still call you a bimbo every time they see some cleavage," referring to the 2021 book My Body.

It's not the first time Emily was called a bimbo. The British commentator Piers Morgan slammed her earlier, saying, "I don't know quite what she is. She's a global bimbo."

"She's posted something on Instagram about how what we are watching now is unbelievably empowering to feminists. For goodness sake - get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job."