 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong

Emily Ratajkowski claps back to trolls after 'bimbo' tag

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong

Trolls were after Emily Ratajkowski as they called her "bimbo." But she is clapping back with a TikTok video.

Taking to social media, the model expressed her inner feelings by tapping into the viral trend kicked off by Chris Colfer from Glee.

In the lip-synced clip, the 32-year-old sang the Rose's Turn track, "All that work and what did it get me?"

She captioned the video, "Writing a best-selling, critically acclaimed book of essays only for people to still call you a bimbo every time they see some cleavage," referring to the 2021 book My Body.

It's not the first time Emily was called a bimbo. The British commentator Piers Morgan slammed her earlier, saying, "I don't know quite what she is. She's a global bimbo."

"She's posted something on Instagram about how what we are watching now is unbelievably empowering to feminists. For goodness sake - get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job."

Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop
Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before video
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing video
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged