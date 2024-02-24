Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong

Saturday, February 24, 2024
Trolls were after Emily Ratajkowski as they called her "bimbo." But she is clapping back with a TikTok video.
Taking to social media, the model expressed her inner feelings by tapping into the viral trend kicked off by Chris Colfer from Glee.
In the lip-synced clip, the 32-year-old sang the Rose's Turn track, "All that work and what did it get me?"
She captioned the video, "Writing a best-selling, critically acclaimed book of essays only for people to still call you a bimbo every time they see some cleavage," referring to the 2021 book My Body.
It's not the first time Emily was called a bimbo. The British commentator Piers Morgan slammed her earlier, saying, "I don't know quite what she is. She's a global bimbo."
"She's posted something on Instagram about how what we are watching now is unbelievably empowering to feminists. For goodness sake - get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job."