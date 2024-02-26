Kumar Shahani died from illness on February 24, 2024

Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83

Kumar Shahani, one of the most prime people for India’s arthouse parallel cinema movement, passed away due to prolonged illness.

As reported by Variety, the pioneer of Indian cinema was 83-years-old when he breathed his last on February 24, 2024, after feeling ill for some time, admitted in a hospital, located in Kolkata.

Shahani studied screenwriting and direction at the Film and Television of India, where he was taught by the Indian master, Ritwik Ghatak.

He earned a government scholarship for further qualification in France and pursued his studies at the Institut des hautes études cinématographiques. He later proceeded to assist Robert Bresson on his 1969 project, Une Femme Douce.

Kumar Shahani then returned to India with his first feature Maya Darpan in 1972. He earned popularity for his landmark films which include Tarang (1984), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990), all revolving around Shahani’s formalist style of filmmaking.

Internationally, Shahani left his footprint in the entertainment industry when his work was appreciated at International Film Festival Rotterdam.

The festival programmed several of his films including Maya Darpan, Tarang, the short Var Var Vari, Kasba, the documentary Bhavantarana and Char Adhyay.