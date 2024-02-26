 
Monday, February 26, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to sleep at night after shocking admissions turned into lawsuits

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 26, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly been facing a number of sleepless nights amid the US immigration fiasco.

All of this has been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with Express US.

There he began by admitting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are losing sleep over the US immigration issue.

He was even quoted saying, “Harry could be in big trouble with this Visa issue.”

Because “He is so used to living in a world where the normal rules don’t apply to him because he’s a member of the royal family, that it would not have occurred to him when he wrote his book that the revelations about drug-taking could have any implication for his status in the United States.”

“We are not going to know until the judge makes some kind of a decision, but Harry and Meghan will be having sleepless nights over this,” he added before signing off. 

