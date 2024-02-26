Prince Harry visited King Charles after palace confirmed the monarch's cancer diagnosis earlier this month

Prince Harry's true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Harry’s reaction over rumours of King Charles abdication following his cancer diagnosis.



Royal expert Tom Quinn has revealed Prince Harry’s true feelings about King Charles abdication following the Duke of Sussex visit to Canada with wife Meghan Markle.

The royal author told Daily Express, per Cheat Sheet, King Charles cancer diagnosis would have been a shock to Prince Harry.

“Like most people, he will have assumed that his father would go on as monarch probably into his 90s just as [Queen] Elizabeth II did,” the royal expert reflected on Prince Harry’s feelings if King Charles ever steps down following his cancer diagnosis.

Referring to Invictus Games preparations, Tom Quinn went on to say: “I think the veterans remind him that illness and disability are far more important than petty rows and arguments.”

“I’m sure the king’s cancer diagnosis fits into this. Whatever difficulties Harry has had with his father, he won’t want to be seen not to care. And I suspect he really does care.”