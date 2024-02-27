Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 when King Charles was still the Prince of Wales

King Charles believes Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break?

Britain’s King Charles seemingly believes that his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break.



According to a report by the Mirror, when Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged back in 2017, the then Prince of Wales Charles came up with a nickname for the Duchess of Sussex.

Read More: Prince William starts off with ‘arrogant' label amid quest to become King

King Charles gave Meghan the nickname because of her toughness and resilience, the report claims.

The publication quoted royal expert Katie Nicholl's book saying Charles referred to Meghan as "Tungsten."

The royal author says in her book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown "Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law 'Tungsten'.”

The outlet claimed that Tungsten is a type of metal that is known for being extremely strong and hard to break.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and it is unclear if King Charles still uses this nickname for the Duchess.