Tuesday, February 27, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles believes Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 when King Charles was still the Prince of Wales

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

King Charles believes Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break?

Britain’s King Charles seemingly believes that his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break.

According to a report by the Mirror, when Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged back in 2017, the then Prince of Wales Charles came up with a nickname for the Duchess of Sussex.

King Charles gave Meghan the nickname because of her toughness and resilience, the report claims.

The publication quoted royal expert Katie Nicholl's book saying Charles referred to Meghan as "Tungsten."

The royal author says in her book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown "Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law 'Tungsten'.”

The outlet claimed that Tungsten is a type of metal that is known for being extremely strong and hard to break.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and it is unclear if King Charles still uses this nickname for the Duchess.

