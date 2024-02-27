Prince George is the elder son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and he is second in line to British throne

Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be preparing their elder son Prince George for the royal duties in future as King Charles is facing growing calls for abdication amid health woes.



This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Hardman while speaking to the People magazine.

The author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy says "William is trying to normalize it. They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”

The royal author said, “Crucially, it's both of them — William and Catherine.”

Also, in his book, Hardman says Prince William feels that training his heir Prince George is paramount.

The royal author quoted a family friend as saying, "In his view, it’s not far off the most important job he has – raising the next King."

However, the palace insider claimed, "There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his 20s."

The fresh claims have been made as King Charles is facing growing calls for his abdication following his surgery and cancer diagnosis.