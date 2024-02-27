 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours

Prince George is the elder son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and he is second in line to British throne

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours
Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be preparing their elder son Prince George for the royal duties in future as King Charles is facing growing calls for abdication amid health woes.

This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Hardman while speaking to the People magazine.

Read More: Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery

The author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy says "William is trying to normalize it. They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”

The royal author said, “Crucially, it's both of them — William and Catherine.”

Also, in his book, Hardman says Prince William feels that training his heir Prince George is paramount.

The royal author quoted a family friend as saying, "In his view, it’s not far off the most important job he has – raising the next King."

However, the palace insider claimed, "There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his 20s."

Also Read: Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles

The fresh claims have been made as King Charles is facing growing calls for his abdication following his surgery and cancer diagnosis.

Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez's need for attention: ‘I don't think there's enough followers' video
Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez's need for attention: ‘I don't think there's enough followers'
Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father
Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father
Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery
Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery
Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce's team?
Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce's team?
Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'
Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'
Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles video
Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles
Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck's ‘unfair' demands
Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck's ‘unfair' demands
Meghan Markle faces major blow amid UK return rumours
Meghan Markle faces major blow amid UK return rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'
Sebastian Roché set to enter the world of K-drama in March
Sebastian Roché set to enter the world of K-drama in March
Taylor Swift's father lands in trouble in Australia
Taylor Swift's father lands in trouble in Australia
Prince William becoming King would increase problems for Prince Harry UK return
Prince William becoming King would increase problems for Prince Harry UK return