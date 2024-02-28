 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sydney Sweeney talks about 'Anyone But You' future plans

Sydney Sweeney headlined the rom-com, 'Anyone But You'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Sydney Sweeney talks about Anyone But You future plans
Sydney Sweeney talks about 'Anyone But You' future plans

Sydney Sweeney just hinted at an Anyone But You movie sequel at the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on February 27, 2024.

During her appearance on Tuesday's episode, Sweeney, who plays Bea in the hit rom-com revealed that there is a possibility that an installment for Anyone But You may be launched, following the first movie's box office success.

"Maybe like a high nine chance," the 26-year-old actress, told the host Jimmy Fallon.

"Oh really? That's what I'm talking about! I can't wait to see it," the 49-year-old show host responded enthusiastically.

Referring to the response her film received from viewers, Sweeney added, "I'm just so thankful that everybody's loving it."

Sweeney also got candid on the late-night show as she discussed how a plan she and costar Joe Davidson had to surprise fans in movie theaters backfired.

"I was filming in Australia while this has been in theaters, and Joe, who plays Beau, he and I would sneak into theaters and surprise people," she revealed.

"Did they freak out?" Fallon inquired.

"No, at first they didn't know what was going on. They were like, 'What?' Everyone was dead silent. We're standing up in the front with a microphone, we're like, 'This is not working,' " the Euphoria actress recalled with a laugh.

