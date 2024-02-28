 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Melanie Walker

Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera share naughty confessions

Unfiltered conversation between Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera stirs excitement

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

On Drew Barrymore's Show, things become explicitly heated when both the host and the guest, Christina Aguilera, engage in unfiltered conversation about their romantic lives.

"Are you a member of the mile high club?", the Blended actress asked. To which the Reflection singer responded, "Yes."

"Multiple times," she stressed. "You have to be, we spend a lot of time on planes, we got to figure it out."

However, Christina was not the only one part of the coveted group. The host was a member, too.

"By the way, it feels different, doesn't it feel wild? It's not the same," the 49-year-old shared.

"If you're curious, 'Why are people doing it?' I'm telling you elevation. It feels different. I can't recommend it more, sorry FAA."

Amid the busy schedule, the Dirty crooner admitted it's the only way to "sneak in the fun," adding, "Bring some Playground for the long plane ride."

