 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sam Thompson shares sad update about sister Louise

Sam Thompson breaks silence on his sister Louise amid PTSD struggles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Photo: Sam Thompson shares sad update about sister Louise
Photo: Sam Thompson shares sad update about sister Louise

Sam Thompson is reportedly concerned for his sister’s post-pregnancy health.

For those unversed, Sam’s sister Louse, who starred with him in the blockbuster series Made in Chelsea, has been struggling with PTSD for two years after giving birth to son Leo.

As per Daily Mail, the star’s big sister Louise has been regularly seeing her doctor since Leo’s traumatic birth experience, and so his younger brother acknowledged that it was 'really hard' to watch her health depreciate.

The 31-year-old acting sensation started, “Louise is not just a sister to me, she's a best friend.”

He went on to explain, “It's been really hard watching everything she's been through with her health but she is the bravest person I know and I couldn't be prouder to call her my sister."

“I've been spending as much time as I can with her - she's the best mummy to Leo,” he observed in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that this confession comes after Lousie’s fiancé Ryan shared that she was rushed back to hospital for the second time in this month on Sunday, as per the findings of Tyla.   

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes K-Pop history with ‘SOLO' MV
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes K-Pop history with ‘SOLO' MV
Trouble in Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber paradise?
Trouble in Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber paradise?
Meghan Markle's ‘clever' swipe at King Charles' monarchy unearthed
Meghan Markle's ‘clever' swipe at King Charles' monarchy unearthed
Kanye West to get earful from Bianca Censori's dad over her ‘trashy trophy' outfits
Kanye West to get earful from Bianca Censori's dad over her ‘trashy trophy' outfits
Margaret Qualley gets candid about instant spark with Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley gets candid about instant spark with Jack Antonoff
Richard Lewis, renowned comedian, breathes his last at 76
Richard Lewis, renowned comedian, breathes his last at 76
Theme for Meghan Markle's podcast revealed as she ditches celebrity guests
Theme for Meghan Markle's podcast revealed as she ditches celebrity guests
Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Prince Harry goes shockingly far in UK security case?
Prince Harry goes shockingly far in UK security case?
Kanye West washes dirty linen in public video
Kanye West washes dirty linen in public
Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'
Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'
Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health
Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health