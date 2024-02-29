Sam Thompson breaks silence on his sister Louise amid PTSD struggles

Photo: Sam Thompson shares sad update about sister Louise

Sam Thompson is reportedly concerned for his sister’s post-pregnancy health.

For those unversed, Sam’s sister Louse, who starred with him in the blockbuster series Made in Chelsea, has been struggling with PTSD for two years after giving birth to son Leo.

As per Daily Mail, the star’s big sister Louise has been regularly seeing her doctor since Leo’s traumatic birth experience, and so his younger brother acknowledged that it was 'really hard' to watch her health depreciate.

The 31-year-old acting sensation started, “Louise is not just a sister to me, she's a best friend.”

He went on to explain, “It's been really hard watching everything she's been through with her health but she is the bravest person I know and I couldn't be prouder to call her my sister."

“I've been spending as much time as I can with her - she's the best mummy to Leo,” he observed in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that this confession comes after Lousie’s fiancé Ryan shared that she was rushed back to hospital for the second time in this month on Sunday, as per the findings of Tyla.