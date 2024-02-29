Jamie Foxx revealed his plans on returning to the stand-up comedy field

Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'

Jamie Foxx just announced that he is ready to return to the big screens with his impeccable comedic gigs.

The 56-year-old comic and musician took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 to share a video from one of his previous stand-up specials.

This uploaded video features Foxx himself, doing an impression of the late musician, Prince.

In the video from 2002 HBO special, I Might Need Security, Foxx jokes about what the theme song of the 1970s sitcom, The Brady Bunch, would sound like if Prince sang the tune.



"PRINCE singing the Brady Bunch theme song was a moment… I’m planning on bringing more moments," Foxx wrote in the video’s caption, announcing his return.

"Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell…" Foxx’s caption further read.

Jamie Foxx is known for his work as an actor and musician however he first rose to fame as a comedian and released three comedy specials between 1993 and 2003.