Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities

Friday, March 01, 2024
Rihanna and A$ap Rocky have arrived in Gujrat, India, for her performance at the pre-wedding celebration of billionaire heir Anant Ambani.

Anant and fiancée Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot this July, with a three-day extravaganza held early in Jamnagar. Anant is the son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Anant’s pre-wedding festivities will see the Umbrella corner give an electrifying performance, along with Diljit Dosanjh and magician David Blaine, who will also be performing during the events. The big event will take place in the sprawling Ambani Estate.

The Ambani’s are continuing their tradition of extravagant weddings with a 1200 person guest list, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The couple has already had traditional Gujarati meals distributed in the 51,000 residents of Jamnagar's Jogwad village.

Back in 2018, Anant’s sister Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal in an eye-popping $100 million ceremony where music icon Beyoncé performed. Her youngest brother’s wedding is expected to be equally grand.

Attendees will, however, need to honor a detailed, nine-page dress code during the event which will feature a cocktail party, sightseeing, and a visit to an animal rescue sanctuary.

