Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis in November 2023

Kourtney Kardashian shares styling tip for new mommies

Kourtney Kardashian introduced her new postpartum tip for all the new mommies out there.

The hack comes after the reality TV star welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker.

Taking to her Instagram account of 224 million followers, Kourtney shared a mirror selfie of herself in which she can be seen rocking the Blink-182 drummer’s white and blue sports jersey.

“Last night's postpartum, how to get ready in 5 seconds at the tip of the day... wear your husband's oversized jerseys,” she captioned the photo.

Kourtney, who shares her other children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, styled the jersey with a black mini skirt and knee-high black biker boots.

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder embraced her postpartum with a styling tip.

During Christmas 2023, Kourtney Kourtney rocked a black bodysuit with a long fur coat and wrote on her Instagram account: “When not much in the closet fits yet and the b***** are filled with milk - throw on a cozy coat.”