Saturday, March 02, 2024
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows

Jimmy Kimmel is spilling beans on celebrities' favourite spot for grabbing fast food after award ceremonies.

During an interview with People, the Oscar emcee said, "The award show tradition is In-N-Out after the show. And I think part of why is because when people are in L.A., one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out — and there are a lot of people that are in L.A. just for the Oscars — so they wind up going like, 'Okay.'"

He continued, "Also, you get very hungry, so In-N-Out is definitely the award show tradition. Nothing against McDonald's, but on award show night, it's In-N-Out."

Apart from that, the Academy promo recently gave a thumbs-up to the burger joint.

The video featured Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling in a funny Barbie car bursting out: "I got In-N-Out!"

Likewise, the actor shared thoughts on the trend. "It's kind of this cool social media trend where you get it before the Oscars," he continued.

"Actually, I think the trend is to have In-N-Out after the Oscars," correcting himself, "Actually, after you've won the Oscar."

"Well, that's not going to happen," noting, "Good thing Greta's got director in the bag," leading America Ferrera to add that she was not nominated.

