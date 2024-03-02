Gisele Bundchen has reportedly fallen head over heals for her jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim

Photo: Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly fallen for her fitness trainer Joaquim.

After dealing with the messy divorce from Tom Brady and loss of her mother, the former Brazilian beauty is finally happy with her jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim, as per new reports.

An insider privy to OK! Magazine spilled the beans on the former model’s new romance.

They began by claiming, "Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back.”

The source went on to address the sizzling “chemistry” the new Brazilian pair shared and said, “She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore."

"Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it,” the insider revealed before starting a new discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after another insider detailed that seeing clicks of his ex-wife kissing Joaquim “were still hard for Tom,” who is “also dating people again.”

Nonetheless, they told the publication Life & Style that “Tom is getting used to it,” before noting, “the kids are fine with it, and that’s all that matters.”