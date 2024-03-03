 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?

Meghan Markle has been called out for allegedly making Prince Harry ‘focus’ resentment towards Firm

Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain

Meghan Markle has just been accused of helping Prince Harry ‘marinate’ his resentment towards King Charles and the rest of the Firm.

Claims of this nature have been brought to light by psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent chats with GB News.

During the course of this chat she began by saying, “I certainly think he does play a role” so “he does have to take some of the blame.”

“It's unfortunate” though. “She allowed him to bring out some of the anger and resentment that he had toward the royal family ever since his mother died.”

“He is not blameless, but she is the one who's perpetuating more. I think Harry is beginning to see things clearly, since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.”

Before concluding she also said, “I think it began actually a little while ago, but it's sinking in nowhow much he misses his family and how they're not going to be around forever to be spoken to or disregarded or dissed in all the ways that they have been doing.”

All in all “He's realizing, I think, at some point that he will go back to the U.K. and he will have to divorce Meghan. I don't think that that's happening just quite yet. But there are some stories about it.”

