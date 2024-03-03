Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to full time royal duties deemed ‘possible'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's permanent return to royal duties is no longer that unlikely

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's permanent return to royal duties is no longer that unlikely

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make a permanent return to the UK amid King Charles’ cancer battle.

It’s been said that the Duke of Sussex is "very keen" to return to royal duties with his wife Meghan after his recent visit to the UK.

Now, King Charles' former butler Grant Harold has shed some light on the matter, explaining, "It’s difficult to say given everything that has gone on and the trust that has been broken down whether they could return as full-time royals, but I’ve always said if Harry did return to the UK, it is possible."

Harrold went on to tell the New York Post that Harry "could have a discussion with his brother about resuming his royal duties" as there’s "obviously" a lot "that needs to be sorted out before the Sussexes made a permanent return."

Harrold insisted that the bond between the brothers was too strong to be broken permanently. "I saw how close William and Harry were, I don’t think that’s a relationship that is too far gone to be healed or fixed."