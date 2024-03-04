 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Garner laughs about her funny names for pets: Read

Jennifer Garner talks about her children’s love for pets

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Jennifer Garner is touching upon her ‘intentionally confusing’ pet names.

The actress, who has dogs named Birdie and Kitty, a cat named Moose, and a puppy named Bugs spoke about her pets at ‘We Rate Dogs YouTube Channel.’

Speaking to founder, Matt Nelson, Garner noted: "My eldest [child] was 2 and decided she needed her own dog. She talked about it all the time. And I said, 'When you’re 10, that’s the age when one might get their own dog,' " she spoke about Violet, now 18.

"And I thought she’d forget because she was just 2. But now, we have Birdie," she quipped, "She did not forget."

Garner is a mother to daughter Violet, along with Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

