Jennifer Garner laughs about her funny names for pets: Read

Jennifer Garner talks about her children’s love for pets

Jennifer Garner is touching upon her ‘intentionally confusing’ pet names.



The actress, who has dogs named Birdie and Kitty, a cat named Moose, and a puppy named Bugs spoke about her pets at ‘We Rate Dogs YouTube Channel.’

Speaking to founder, Matt Nelson, Garner noted: "My eldest [child] was 2 and decided she needed her own dog. She talked about it all the time. And I said, 'When you’re 10, that’s the age when one might get their own dog,' " she spoke about Violet, now 18.

"And I thought she’d forget because she was just 2. But now, we have Birdie," she quipped, "She did not forget."

Garner is a mother to daughter Violet, along with Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.