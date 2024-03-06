A royal fan said, “Just started listening all over again! Thank you Lemonada! Meghan Markle’s voice is just soooo….soothing!”

Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement

Royal fans have expressed their voice after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle announced that her Archetypes podcast was now streaming everywhere.



Meghan shared the announcement on her newly launched website, saying “The Duchess of Sussex and Lemonada Media are thrilled to share that The Duchess’ award-winning podcast “Archetypes” is now available to stream on all audio platforms.”

Lemonada Media also confirmed on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Dive into the world of "Archetypes" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

“Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time. #ArchetypesPodcast.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Just started listening all over again! Thank you Lemonada! Meghan’s voice is just soooo….soothing!”

Another said, “Beyond thrilled #WeloveyouMeghan” followed by a heart emoji.

“Can't wait to support and listen to the second season. We love our intelligent, thoughtful, and hardworking American princess,” said the third.

The fourth reacted “Ooooohhhhh!!!!!! Hv started listening to Archetypes AGAIN while we wait impatiently for Meghan's new podcast!!!!!! This is so great!!!!!!”