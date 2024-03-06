 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed

Prince Andrew has just been put back under blast for his association with a corrupt millionaire

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Prince Andrew has just been put on blast for his associations to a corrupt Turkish millionaire, right alongside Sarah Ferguson.

According to a report by the Daily Mail and it reveals a £1 million association with the financier.

The issue itself is in regards to the £1.4 million in payments received from Selman Turk on behalf of Nebahat Isbilen.

Mr Turk was a Goldman Sachs banker who helped Isbilen invest her money within the UK, and is now facing a possible jail sentence over this help.

By extension the payments made to Sarah Ferguson have also come under the radar this way.

About £750,000 were also shared with the Duke, in alleged payment for helping to secure her passport after husband a wealthy MP became a political prisoner.

Per the outlet, Alphabet, a company based in London and connected to Turk also paid about £170,000 to Prince Andrew in one week, right alongside another invoice that came shortly thereafter of £212,676.56.

Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move video
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories video
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end', staging freak out'
Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end', staging freak out'
Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance
Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance
Kate Middleton latest health update: Princess of Wales 'looking forward' to return to royal duties
Kate Middleton latest health update: Princess of Wales 'looking forward' to return to royal duties
Hailey Bieber slams fabricated ‘blind items' amidst rift with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber slams fabricated ‘blind items' amidst rift with Justin Bieber