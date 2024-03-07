Gwyneth Paltrow says being a stepmother is no easy job but highlights the joy that comes along with it

Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies

Being a stepmother, Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the challenges this responsibility throws at the person is hard to describe. But, she stressed, her bonus (step) babies are now like her kids.



Speaking at the Visionary Women's International Women’s Day Summit, the Iron Man star was joined by ex-U.S. ambassador to The Bahamas Nicole Avant as the pair discussed the role of stepmother.

“No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it's one of my biggest learnings as a human being.”

The mother-of-four shared, “And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my step kids and now they're like my kids.”

The Goop founder has two kids with former hubby Chris Martin, along with two stepchildren with husband Brad Falchuk.

Giving insight into raising stepchildren, the 51-year-old said, “It's almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back.”

She continued, “I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score.”