Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance

Jimmy Kimmel debunked Ryan Gosling's initial statement about his performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel has made a shocking revelation about Ryan Gosling.

The 56-year-old TV presenter, who will be hosting the 2024 Oscars ceremony on March 10, claimed that Ryan was lying when he told Variety last month that he hadn’t been asked to perform his Barbie item I’m Just Ken.

“I still have not been asked. It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it,” he had told the Variety.

Later, reports confirmed that Ryan will be gracing the prestigious stage with his talent on the Oscar-nominated song.

However, Jimmy now claims that the 43-year-old actor had already been “asked repeatedly” at that point.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the host said that Ryan “had to think about it for a while” when the Academy initially approached him, but teased that his performance at the Dolby Theatre “will be a big production.”

Referring to his contradictory comments, Jimmy continued: “It's funny 'cause I think Ryan was lying for a couple months leading up when he was saying, ‘Oh I haven't been asked to sing.’ That's untrue, he had been asked repeatedly to sing at the Oscars.”