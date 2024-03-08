Ariana Grande will be releasing her new album Eternal Sunshine on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande intersperses 'the whole truth' in album Eternal Sunshine: Insider

Ariana Grande is set to come clean about her side of the story regarding ex and current partner Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater, respectively.

An insider recently told US Weekly that the 30-year-old singer plans to “share the truth” in her new studio album Eternal Sunshine.

“Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans. It’s her side of the story regarding Dalton and Ethan,” the tipster revealed.

Another source in the industry told the outlet that her new record is a “concept album.”

“Ariana is playing with different characters, some of the lyrics come from her personal life, but others are just her playing a fun character for her fans,” they said.

Last month, Ariana stated that it’s a “hellish feeling” when people “misunderstand” feelings.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” the Yes, And? hitmaker said during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show.

Her comments come after she confirmed her divorce with Dalton in July 2023 and started dating her Wicked co-star in the same month, who also separated from his wife Lilly Jay during the same period.