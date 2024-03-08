Shawn Mendes is set to make his live performance comeback as he announces headlining a major music festival

Shawn Mendes steps back into spotlight after a 2-year hiatus

Shawn Mendes has just surprised fans by promising something big in the horizon.

The 25-year-old singer has recently turned to Instagram to announce his return to live performances after postponing and eventually cancelling his Wonder tour in 2022 and expressed his excitement to hit the stage again.

He shared, “It's been a really long time since i last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd. I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!”.

Mendes also added, “I've also been working on a new album and i can't wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. eu te amo!!!!”, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The announcement came just days after his surprise Treat You Better performance with Niall Horan during the London leg of The Show: Live on Tour.



It is worth mentioning here that the 'In My Blood' vocalist ope­nly spoke about his mental health issue­s previously which cause­d him to pause his music career.

In his 2020 Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, the singer opened up about the overwhelming pressure of being a musician and mentioned, “It’s pretty intense all the time”.

In 2022, Mendes shared a social media post that concerned fans as he confessed he “constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning” and that after establishing his name in the industry, he still finds it hard to believe that he ‘not failing’.

In 2022, Mendes kicked off his Wonder tour but ultimately had to cancel due to the ‘pressure’ and the “toll of the road” that caught up to him and took some time off to heal.

In 2023, during an interview with Wall Street Journal, he admitted, “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life”.