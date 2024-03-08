 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Royal family shares powerful message on International Women's Day

Palace also shared Queen Camilla's work on Violence Against Women on International Women's Day

Royal family shares powerful message on International Women's Day

Britain’s royal family has shared a powerful message of Queen Camilla to mark International Women’s Day.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal family posted, “This International Women’s Day, we recognise the brave survivors of violence against women, and those who are working tirelessly to break taboos around the subject, both in the UK and overseas.”

The post was shared with Camilla’s photo and her message from 2021, which reads: “Rapists are not born, they are constructed. And it takes an entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim.”

The palace also shared Queen Camilla's work on Violence Against Women.

Camilla’s focus on this area of her work has continued in earnest since the King's Accession. In November 2022, she hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace bringing together individuals and organisations who are working in the Violence Against Women space.

During the reception, the Queen gave a speech in which she talked of the growing issue of violence against women globally, and the hope which many of those attending offered survivors and future generations of women and girls. 

