Friday, March 08, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's brother announces his memoir

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton shared the short video to make the exciting announcement

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 08, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has written a book about his dear pet dog Ella.

Taking to Instagram, James shared the short video to make the exciting announcement.

He said, “I’m SO excited to announce I’ve written a book about my dear Ella.

“Many of you have asked me over the years if I would ever write a book, when Ella passed I started writing all of our adventures and memories down as a way of processing the grief.”

He further said, “I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally.”

“I know many of you have your own Ella’s or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return.”

He further announced that his book will be released on 26th September, 2024.

