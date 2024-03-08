Meghan Markle to look for UK PR guru in hopes for relaunch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for a PR revival in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in search of a UK- based PR expert to re-enter in the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to return to Prince Harry’s homeland after exiting in 2020, is looking for a rebranding strategy.

One PR executive from London says: "This is a s**t sandwich that many senior PR people will not be willing to eat. Many will turn it down.

"Representing the couple in the UK is a tantalising thought but they don't have a reputation for listening to advice. What would be the point?"

Meanwhile, PR expert Lynn Carratt suggests the royal couple "should continue their rebranding", noting how "they need to be seen at the right events, associate themselves with the right brands and charities and start to build bridges with the Royal Family".