 
menu
Friday, March 08, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle to look for UK PR guru in hopes for relaunch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for a PR revival in UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 08, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in search of a UK- based PR expert to re-enter in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to return to Prince Harry’s homeland after exiting in 2020, is looking for a rebranding strategy.

One PR executive from London says: "This is a s**t sandwich that many senior PR people will not be willing to eat. Many will turn it down.

"Representing the couple in the UK is a tantalising thought but they don't have a reputation for listening to advice. What would be the point?"

Meanwhile, PR expert Lynn Carratt suggests the royal couple "should continue their rebranding", noting how "they need to be seen at the right events, associate themselves with the right brands and charities and start to build bridges with the Royal Family".

King Charles wants work as His Majesty ‘loves' his people
King Charles wants work as His Majesty ‘loves' his people
Meghan Markle wants to encourage women on TV after ‘mum experience'
Meghan Markle wants to encourage women on TV after ‘mum experience'
Cillian Murphy's son Aran set to make Hollywood debut
Cillian Murphy's son Aran set to make Hollywood debut
Brad Pitt's beau Ines de Ramon ends former marriage with major step
Brad Pitt's beau Ines de Ramon ends former marriage with major step
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter still 'taking things slow': Insider
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter still 'taking things slow': Insider
Ariana Grande intersperses 'the whole truth' in album Eternal Sunshine: Insider
Ariana Grande intersperses 'the whole truth' in album Eternal Sunshine: Insider
Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon auditioned for THIS Kate Winslet movie
Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon auditioned for THIS Kate Winslet movie
Millie Bobby Brown thinks of herself as 'female Tom Cruise'
Millie Bobby Brown thinks of herself as 'female Tom Cruise'
'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Jimmy Kimmel accuses Ryan Gosling of lying about Oscars performance
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'
Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'