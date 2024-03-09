Robert Pattinson edges close to ‘popping the question’ to Suki Waterhouse whom he has been dating for five years

Robert Pattinson moves closer to taking big step in romantic life

The wind is blowing to Robert Pattinson’s side as reports suggest the actor is ready to propose to Suki Waterhouse for marriage after the pair announced pregnancy.



Well-placed sources reveal the couple have been in a relationship for over five years and now, the Twilight actor has made up his mind to get down on one knee.

“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” noting, he "has always been marriage shy.”

But, the 31-year-old played a key role in his life for the last couple of years — given him the assurance he sought.

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the tipster tattled.

However, the Daisy Jones & The Six alum is careful not to give the impression of rushing the crucial decision.

"She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” the insider told OK! Magazine.

“It’s what she’s wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”

Apart from the likely proposal, the duo has been over the moon about the incoming of a new member.

“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words," the bird chirped.

"They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” the mole squealed to People.

“They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”