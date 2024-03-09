Ben Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, finalized his divorce with Jennifer Garner finalized in 2018

Photo: Jennifer Garner is insecure of Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck divorce?

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner seemingly are not close friends yet.

As fans will know, the presence of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck’s life was reported to be a matter of rift between the actor and his new wife Jennifer Lopez a while ago.

After this news, reports emerged stating that Ben had requested the 54-year-old multihyphenate to make amends with his ex-wife, with whom he co-parents three kids.

Despite Lopez’s efforts, Jennifer Garner reportedly does not see her as a close pal yet.

As per the new findings of Closer, Jennifer Garner and her beau John Millier have already exchanged rings without an announcement of engagement.

However, the pair reportedly is not looking forward to welcome the Get on the Foor hitmaker at their celebrations.

An insider close to Jennifer spilled the beans and said, “John and Jen have quietly been engaged for a while now.”

“They’ve just been very hesitant to make it public because they don’t want to deal with the frenzy it’s going to cause,” they added.

However, the source also revealed that Garner doesn’t want Lopez to steal the limelight at her much-anticipated wedding ceremony.

The source even shared, “Right now, the plan is to have it this summer and keep it very low key, which obviously it won’t be if J-Lo shows up.”

“It’s not that Jennifer’s threatened by her, but the fact is they just don’t have any sort of bond,” they concluded.