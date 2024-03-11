Jake Gyllenhaal's shredded physique in Road House explained

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed it took a village for his transformation in the film Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming remake of Patrick Swayze's iconic film Road House premiered at the opening night South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

Jake, who transformed into Elwood Dalton for the 1989 film remake, revealed that it took a village to achieve shredded physique.



Gyllenhaal while reflecting on his journey, shared with the People at the premiere, "Ten years ago, I made Southpaw, another fight movie, and I was in a different place." Balancing nutrition, injury prevention, and the role's demands needed a dedicated team's assistance, according to the actor.

In the film Road House, Gyllenhaal portrays a retired UFC fighter turned bouncer in the Florida Keys. Co-starring with Post Malone, Jessica Williams, and Daniela Melchior, Gyllenhaal disclosed rigorous daily training sessions of 'one to one-and-a-half hours', adjusted to the film's action-packed schedule.

Gyllenhaal credited his transformation to his trainer Jason Walsh, chef Paulette Teda, and his nutritionist. Even Walsh, who is known for training Hollywood elites, praised Gyllenhaal's commitment, labeled him "the perfect specimen."

Despite his weakness for sugar, Gyllenhaal's engaged in activities beyond gym, like tennis, swimming, and cycling.

Gyllenhaal even paid tribute on Instagram to the late Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 57,while calling him a "great man."

He captioned his post, “ I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films. I’ve never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world. I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out— he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did. We’ve made a different RH this time around, but hoping it’s one he would’ve had fun watching!”



Road House is set to release on Prime Video on March 21.