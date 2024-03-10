Ariana Grande serenades ‘SNL' audience with two songs from ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande gave her all to 'SNL' musical guest gig alongside host Josh Brolin

file footage

Ariana Grande’s Saturday Night Live appearance featured two songs from her new album Eternal Sunshine.



This marked Ariana’s third time as a musical guest on SNL, this time with host Josh Brolin. The 30-year-old sang We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) and Imperfect for You from Eternal Sunshine, her seventh studio album.

For her first song, she was introduced by host Brolin. The Fantasize hitmaker donned a black dress and a brown coat as she sang sitting in a set that looked like a home.

Whereas for the second song, she was introduced by her mom Joan Grande and sported a nude-colored gown. The set was more outdoorsy this time with the background changing from day to night.

Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine was named after the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind which starred Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in lead roles. The album features 13 songs, including a “bad girl anthem” named The Boy is Mine, inspired by the original track of the same name.

The Grammy winner also took part in two skits in the episode, playing a patient in a group therapy session in the first, and singing covers of hit romantic songs by famous artists in the second.

Read more: 'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more

She starred alongside Bowen Yang for the spoof of Moulin Rouge’s Elephant Love Medley, where they sang hits like Jennifer Lopez’s Waiting for Tonight, Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me, and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, hilariously mixing them with Happy Birthday song here and there.