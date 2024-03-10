'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more

Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang sang covers of Oasis’ 'Wonderwall,' Taylor Swift's 'You Belong With Me' and more

file footage

Ariana Grande gave her all to her Saturday Night Live gig, putting her musical prowess on display in hilarious spoofs.

Grande was the musical guest on the latest episode of SNL, but also took part in two hilarious spoofs. She first played a patient in a group therapy session and then starred opposite Bowen Yang in a Moulin Rouge spoof.

The spoof was a reimagining of the Elephant Love Medley in the original movie, which starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman as lovebirds Christian and Satine. Grande and Yang took a look at what the medley would’ve been like if director Baz Luhrmann had known they could get rights to famous love songs.

The duo sang covers of TLC’s Creep, Jennifer Lopez’s Waiting for Tonight, Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me, The Sound of Music’s Do-Re-Mi, Oasis’ Wonderwall, Carrie Underwood’s Jesus Take the Wheel, the Styx’s Come Sail Away, Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Dusty Springfield’s Son-Of-A Preacher Man. They also hilariously interspersed Happy Birthday here and there, as getting the rights to that would’ve been pretty easy.

They concluded the mashup with Defying Gravity, from Grande’s new movie Wicked, where she plays the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays green-skinned Elphaba.