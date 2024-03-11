2024 Oscars: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' beats 'Barbie' to win Best Picture

'Oppenheimer' wins seven Academy Awards including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Director for Christopher Nolan

File Footage

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece Oppenheimer triumphed over Greta Gerwig’s Barbie to seize the Best Picture award at the prestigious 96th Academy Awards following the Barbieheimer battle at the big screens.



Taking the stage to accept the accolade, producer of the movie Emma Thomas delivered the speech after the biographical thriller’s seventh big win for the night.

“Any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment,” she said. “But it seemed so unlikely that it would actually happen. And now I’m standing here, and everything’s kind of gone out of my head.”

Oppenheimer secured seven Oscars, sweeping categories such as Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy wins first Best Actor Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer': ‘Very proud Irishman'

The film also won the Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography accolades. Additionally, Ludwig Göransson was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Score.

Murphy in his winning speech, dedicated his first Oscar for the portrayal of father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, to the “peacemakers” everywhere.

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and, for better or worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world,” he said while holding the trophy. “So, I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

After previously being nominated for his films such as Memento (screenwriting) in, Inception (best picture, screenwriting) and Dunkirk (best picture, directing), Nolan finally took home his first Oscar for Oppenheimer.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan clinches first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer': 'Means the world to me'

After thanking the entire cast and crew of Oppenheimer, his wife and film’s producer, Emma Thomas, and everyone associated with the project, the Inception director said, “To the academy, just to say movies are just a little bit over 100 years old.”

“I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater,” he added. “We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”