Cillian Murphy wins first Best Actor Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer’: ‘Very proud Irishman’

Cillian Murphy took home the accolade for the Best Actor for his incredible performance in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards.



In his winning speech, the actor came out on the top, leaving behind Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

In his winning speech, Murphy dedicated the award to the “peacemakers” everywhere while expressing gratitude to Nolan, Emma Thomas, and the rest of the film’s cast.

“Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, it’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on over the last 20 years,” he said.

“I owe you more than I can say. Thank you so much, every single crew member, every single cast member on Oppenheimer, you guys carried me through.

“All my fellow nominees: I remain in awe of you guys. Truly. I want to thank my incredible team… I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight,” Murphy continued.

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world. So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Murphy has also won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.



Oppenheimer secured seven Oscars, sweeping categories such as Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

The film also triumphed in Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. Additionally, Ludwig Göransson was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Score.