Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release

Walker Scobell starrer, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is under works and is geared for release on an unannounced date, however, it might be soon.

According to The Direct, the creative team expects the launch of the upcoming season soon, even though the sequel was announced not even an entire month ago.

The script writing for season 2 began before the franchise’s first season even premiered on Disney+.

Percy Jackson’s forthcoming season is set to be an adaptation of the novel, The Sea of Monsters by the renowned author, Rick Riordan, with its announcement being made on February 7, 2024.

Three days after the anticipated sequel was announced, the author himself took to Instagram’s platform, Threads, to give an idea of season 2’s schedule.



"A lot of people are interested in how long 'PJOTV' season two will take to complete. I'm curious too! I don't have exact answers, but it might be helpful to look back on the timeline for season one to get an idea, as documented on my blog,” he wrote.

“Our intrepid writers' room sails into the Sea of Monsters! The season two script work is 'full steam ahead' and I love it. The only problem is I want to watch these episodes NOW. But I imagine some of you feel the same way,” a caption of Riordan’s post read as he expressed excitement over the working of the Walker Scobell starrer.