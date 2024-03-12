 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release

Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' is set to release season 2 for the series

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Walker Scobell starrer Percy Jackson season 2 gears for exciting release
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release

Walker Scobell starrer, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is under works and is geared for release on an unannounced date, however, it might be soon.

According to The Direct, the creative team expects the launch of the upcoming season soon, even though the sequel was announced not even an entire month ago.

The script writing for season 2 began before the franchise’s first season even premiered on Disney+.

Percy Jackson’s forthcoming season is set to be an adaptation of the novel, The Sea of Monsters by the renowned author, Rick Riordan, with its announcement being made on February 7, 2024.

Three days after the anticipated sequel was announced, the author himself took to Instagram’s platform, Threads, to give an idea of season 2’s schedule.

"A lot of people are interested in how long 'PJOTV' season two will take to complete. I'm curious too! I don't have exact answers, but it might be helpful to look back on the timeline for season one to get an idea, as documented on my blog,” he wrote.

“Our intrepid writers' room sails into the Sea of Monsters! The season two script work is 'full steam ahead' and I love it. The only problem is I want to watch these episodes NOW. But I imagine some of you feel the same way,” a caption of Riordan’s post read as he expressed excitement over the working of the Walker Scobell starrer. 

Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far
Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement video
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls video
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Kanye West ambitious plan against streaming sites opposed by fans video
Kanye West ambitious plan against streaming sites opposed by fans
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win