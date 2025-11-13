Amy Schumer hits back at critics after wiping her social media posts

Amy Schumer has set the record straight after receiving harsh criticism for deleting all her pre-weight-loss photos on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 44-year-old comedian clarified that she didn't delete her pre-weight loss social media posts because she didn't like how she looked.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of how I’ve looked always,” penned Amy. “I have been working to be pain free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal.”

She further wrote, “I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son. “But your Instagram is not your identity it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that.”

Amy, who shares a 6-year-old son, Gene Fischer, with husband Chris Fischer, revealed that she didn't purposely "go on a weight loss journey."

“I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate,” she explained. “I’m a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds. Wishing you strength and self love on whatever path you’re on as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people."

"No matter their weight race or religion peace!” she added.

The comments came after fans noticed that the comedian had deleted all of her photos from Instagram except for one carousel of herself in a red minidress.