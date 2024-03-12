 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Kevin Costner's co-star Luke Grimes details ‘intense' 'Yellowstone' journey

Luke Grimes reflects on his years-long journey alongside Kevin Costner on the hit series 'Yellowstone'

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner’s co-star Luke Grimes details ‘intense’ Yellowstone journey
Photo: Kevin Costner’s co-star Luke Grimes details ‘intense’ 'Yellowstone' journey

Luke Grimes, who plays Kevin Costner’s son in the hit series, opened up about his time on the sets of Yellow Stone.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Luke admitted that his 7-year-long journey on the blockbuster Western show was an “intense” one.

He started the confessional by saying, "For seven years, we've been doing this, and we started in 2017," before noting, "That's crazy."

“This cast and crew, they're like a second family, we spend a lot of time together,” he declared about the show’s cast, which includes the two-time Oscars-winning actor Kevin Costner. 

Luke continued to share, “It's been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding.”

“It's changed my life in every way possible," the star also professed.

"Through these characters, I get to explore parts of life that I wouldn't before. Clearly in ‘Yellowstone,’ exploring this Western lifestyle that I had never lived before,” he even mentioned.

Wrapping up the topic, Luke revealed that his music career has also been deeply inspired by his decades-long career as a storyteller.

Luke said, "I mean, it really does inform a lot of things about who I am, which then informs the music. So I think they're related in a pretty strong way," after which he concluded the discussion. 

