Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation

Kate Middleton is suffering from a major heartbreak due to Prince George

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

File Footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling very heartbroken at the thought of sending her son off to boarding school, all amidst her own health woes.

This news has been brought to light by an inside source close to InTouch Weekly.

During their conversation with the outlet its been revealed that Kate is utterly ‘heartbroken’ with the idea of sending her son away to Eton.

This is because Kate herself was “horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can't bear the thought of George suffering through that.”

For those unversed, its been a longstanding royal tradition to attend boarding school once they reach a certain age and the Prince and Princess of Wales argued over the future of their oldest “for years” before Prince William “finally won”.

According to the insider, “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition.”

“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately.”

