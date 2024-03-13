Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya headlined drama ‘Euphoria’ enthralls fans with new update provided by Sydney Sweeney

File Footage

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney hinted at a significant development in the hit teen drama and fans can’t contain their excitement.



The 2019 TV series that previously made headlines regarding its third installment and its production timeline, now received a major update by its prominent cast member, Sydney Sweeney.

In a now viral clip, the actress can be seen in an interview for her horror movie Immaculate where the host Josh Horowitz asked about her plans post movie release, to which the actress prompted, “I go into Euphoria”.

The sudden revelation had the host gasping but as he further confirmed if Sweeney is hinting at the resumption of Euphoria’s filming, the Anyone But You actress avoided spilling further details and resorted to the "Maybe, I don't know” stance.

Previously, Jacob Elordi who plays Nate Jacobs in the series hinted at the possible comeback of the hit series as he talked about a time jump in the character’s age and expressed hope that the creators would connect the dots for viewers.

Although Elordi remained tight lipped about the drama’s filming schedule, his comment on the character hinted at a possible return and caused a buzz among fans.

For those unversed, the American TV series Euphoria explores a group of teenagers who struggle with drugs and alcohol. It stars Zendaya as Rue Benett, a troubled teenager and a drug addict who struggles with her sobriety and her complicated relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer).