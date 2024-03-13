 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya headlined drama ‘Euphoria’ enthralls fans with new update provided by Sydney Sweeney

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

File Footage

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney hinted at a significant development in the hit teen drama and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The 2019 TV series that previously made headlines regarding its third installment and its production timeline, now received a major update by its prominent cast member, Sydney Sweeney.

In a now viral clip, the actress can be seen in an interview for her horror movie Immaculate where the host Josh Horowitz asked about her plans post movie release, to which the actress prompted, “I go into Euphoria”.

The sudden revelation had the host gasping but as he further confirmed if Sweeney is hinting at the resumption of Euphoria’s filming, the Anyone But You actress avoided spilling further details and resorted to the "Maybe, I don't know” stance.

Previously, Jacob Elordi who plays Nate Jacobs in the series hinted at the possible comeback of the hit series as he talked about a time jump in the character’s age and expressed hope that the creators would connect the dots for viewers.

Although Elordi remained tight lipped about the drama’s filming schedule, his comment on the character hinted at a possible return and caused a buzz among fans.

For those unversed, the American TV series Euphoria explores a group of teenagers who struggle with drugs and alcohol. It stars Zendaya as Rue Benett, a troubled teenager and a drug addict who struggles with her sobriety and her complicated relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit
Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing
Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal video
Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her' video
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her'
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail video
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!' video
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage
King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes' video
King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes'