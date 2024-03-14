Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared two pictures of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson on his special day

Khloe Kardashian wished ex Tristan Thompson on a very happy birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Good American founder posted two touching pictures of the NBA star; one with their children True and Tatum, and another with his younger brother.

In the first photo, the family can be seen sitting on the dining room floor while they open a bunch of gifts. Tagging him, Khloe wrote: “Happy Birthday" as she tagged him.

“Your mommy is proud of you. Happy birthday,” she wrote on the second snap which showed Tristan sitting with his 17 year-old brother Amari who suffers from epilepsy.

The caption is a reference to the birthday boy’s mom Andrea who died of a heart attack in her Toronto home, in January 2023.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson relationship timeline

Khloe and Tristan were first met in the summer of 2016 when they were seen hanging out at Los Angeles’ Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

Their relationship spiraled down when the 33-year-old athlete was caught cheating on Khloe as an exclusive footage showed him packing on PDA with an unknown woman at Manhattan club.

At the time, Khloe was pregnant with True as a source revealed to Daily Mail, “Khloe is much more in the limelight than he is, and she doesn’t think he understands the consequences of his decisions.”

Later, in February 2019, Tristan was again caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, who happened to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time, after which Khloe restricted their relationship to co-parenting.